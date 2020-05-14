SPOKANE, Wash. - Another resident of the Spokane Veterans Home has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, this is the ninth resident of the facility to die, either from the effects of the coronavirus or due to other medical conditions that were present prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Like each of our veterans have done, they fought bravely against this new adversary, but unfortunately, the disease along with their other medical conditions proved to be more than could be overcome," Spokane Veterans Home Administrator Patrick McNabb said. "We mourn this honored veteran and our entire Spokane Veterans Home team offers condolences to their family and friends."
The Spokane Veterans Home has a total of 46 residents who have tested positive for the virus and 24 staff members who've tested positive. All of the residents diagnosed are now being cared for at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
