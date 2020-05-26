SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says it will resume on-street parking meter charges beginning today: Tuesday, May 26.
"As Spokane begins to reopen over the next several weeks, on-street parking compliance is essential in managing turnover for businesses who rely on customers accessing their locations throughout the day," the city said in a release.
Fees had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city is now officially back into regularly scheduled parking fees.
The city will place courtesy notices on vehicles parked at metered locations and signage on kiosks now through May 31, returning to full enforcement on Monday, June 1.
The news comes after Spokane County was recently granted a variance request to move to phase 2 of the Safe Start plan in Washington, allowing several businesses to reopen with restrictions in place.
“Use of on-street parking downtown is really a measure of business activity,” says City Administrator Wes Crago. “In the last few days, we have taken an important step in the right direction for our economic health, and we are bringing back paid parking in support of renewed activity.”
The city will continue offering 10-minute curbside pickup zones in support of local businesses.
The City of Spokane offered the following expectations and reminders for meter parking.
What to expect
- Continued enforcement of parking rules including time stays, commercial loading zones, and special loading zones including 10 minute pick-up zones
- May 26-31 – Courtesy notices will be placed on vehicles who are parking at metered locations and signage on kiosks to adhere to paid parking and time stay restrictions
- June 1 – On-street paid parking enforcement fully resumes
- Residential Parking Pass holders can continue to utilize all paid parking at any meter until June 8
On-Street Paid Parking Tips and Reminders:
- Paid Parking Hours are Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- While devices take payment in coin, credit card or through Passport App, drivers are highly encouraged to utilize the Passport App as it is a touchless way to interact with the devices and convenient to use
- Regardless of payment, time limits are enforced in hourly zones
- Feeding a meter past the maximum time stay even with a different form of payment is a violation
