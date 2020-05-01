SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County rose by 5 on Friday, but the number of new hospitalizations has not increased for several days.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz announced the new numbers in his daily briefing. The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations has not increased for several days, he said, and there are ten people who remain in the hospital.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 367 cases of the virus confirmed in the county. Lutz did not mention that there had been any new deaths since Thursday.
Lutz was also joined by Drew Meuer, Senior Vice President of 2nd Harvest, who discussed future efforts by the organization to keep people fed as the pandemic continues.
Meuer noted that emergency food systems in the region are continuing to adapt and cope with the surge and demand. He said that 2nd Harvest currently has three main goals:
- Be safe
- Find and give food
- Get more help
"Our communities are resilient and we're in it to serve for the long haul as an organization. We want to make sure that folks have their basic needs met, not just next week, but also in the months to come," Meuer said.
The National Guard will also be partnering with 2nd Harvest to help with operations. Meuer also encouraged people to support their local food banks if they can.
Rep. Marcus Riccelli also joined to discuss food needs across the region. He noted that there continues to be an increased demand as unemployment continues to grow.
Riccelli also added that if people aren't sure where to go to learn more about food bank options, they can go to spokanecovidresponse.com or people within Spokane city boundaries can call 311 Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.