SPOKANE, Wash. - On the heels of requesting a variance to move Spokane County to the second phase of Washington's Safe Start plan, the Spokane Regional Health District has some encouraging data with no new COVID-19 cases, deaths or hospitalizations to report the past two days.
During the COVID Response media briefing Tuesday, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said he felt good about the numbers and data when writing a letter requesting the variance from Gov. Inslee's office.
"We have not seen a significant increase, as a matter of fact we have plateaued, thankfully," Dr. Lutz said while mentioning the caveat that he needs citizens to keep maintaining health and safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.
As of Tuesday, May 12, there continues to be 386 confirmed COVID-19 cases, four current hospitalizations and 29 deaths. The lack of change in numbers from Monday to Tuesday was encouraging for Lutz.
In fact, according to SRHD data, this is the first time since reporting cases in mid-March that we have seen those zeros align on the daily case chart.
On the heels of King County announcing a requirement for wearing masks in public spaces, Lutz says that is difficult to mandate, but is becoming the new norm and something similar could be introduced to Spokane in the future.
"I sort of rhetorically ask people 'Do you want us to open up? Importantly, do you want us to open up and stay open?" Lutz said. "If you do, then I suggest something as simple as this cloth mask makes a big difference to ensure we're going forward and not backward."
Lutz also addressed COVID in comparison to the flu season, saying this most recent season wasn't as bad as others. Lutz says there are an estimated 24,000-62,000 flu-related deaths (flu season typically lasts from October-April) compared to over 80,000 COVID-related deaths in a 3-month span.
"This is not the flu folks, COVID-19 is a serious illness," Lutz said. "Acknowledging that yes many people have very, very minor symptoms, but we also know that it can be deadly, especially for certain at-risk populations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.