Despite rumors on social media, the state line between Idaho and Washington is not closing.
The rumors have also reached the Idaho State Police who tweeted about it.
"Despite what you may have read or heard on social media, we would like to let the public know that we are not closing the border between Idaho and Washington nor are we planning to at this time."
