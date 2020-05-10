SPOKANE, Wash. - Nordstrom's River Park Square location in downtown Spokane will not be among the 16 stores nationwide set to close this year.
Nordstrom recently announced it would be permanently closing 16 department stores after assessing each state it operates in and the hit it is taking from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of its 116 full-line stores (absent Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club locations), none will be closing in Washington state or Idaho.
“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. “More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed. Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns.”
According to CNBC, the nearest location to the Spokane region set to close is in Happy Valley, Ore. Six stores in California are closing, according to a company spokesperson.
All Nordstrom stores have been temporarily closed since mid-March.
