SPOKANE, Wash. - One North Central High School student saw a need for protective equipment in the medical field and had an idea, why not print 3-D face shields.
Connor Duncan said he got the idea originally to protect his mom, who's a nurse practitioner. Then, he set up a 2nd printer, and has been cranking out a dozen a day to give away freely. Connor's school has even offered to set up more printers, so thousands can be made as medical professionals have been reaching out asking for more.
These types of clear face masks are special because the National Institute of Health says they cover the eyes, nose, and mouth, fog less than goggles, and they can disinfect easily, which means you don't have to throw them out after every use.
"What was a hobby item, can now be put to work and help the community," Connor Duncan said.
If you have supplies you'd like to donate, or even a 3-d printer, contact Steve Fiske at North Central High School at stevef@spokaneschools.org
