HAYDEN, Idaho - Small businesses across the Inland Northwest are feeling the pressures of reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown.
One local barbershop in North Idaho is now busier than ever adjusting to the rush of people and the new requirements due to COVID-19 precautions.
Jerry's Barbershop in Hayden, is owner Matt Richardson's happy place.
"I've done a couple other things in my life, and this is he happiest I have ever been," Richarson said, but cutting hair isn't his favorite part about his job.
"I cut hair because the living is good, but the relationship is the best," Richardson said.
Customers are excited to be getting a haircut after two months too, the barbershop is busier than ever.
"They just like the opportunity to be able to come in here, hangout again and get a haircut," Richardson said.
Jerry's Barbershop is adjusting to COVID 19, like every other business. They have a sign up sheet, so people sign up and wait in their cars until they can be seen, they have dividers in between each chair, each barber has a mask on, and they sanitize each chair after every use.
"I have always been up for a challenge, this is a good one, it really was," Richardson said.
Cutting hair is something these guys have been doing for 50 years, but one thing that hasn't changed, these guys love giving each other a hard time.
"You're looking at three barbers who all need haircuts, but we haven't had the time, plus quite frankly we hate paying each other," Richardson said.
Change can be hard, but Richardson said that's part of being a small business owner, you learn to adapt.
"They learn things, we develop habits, but they have been very very amenable about what it required to keep the customer safe, and quite frankly, to be allowed to function," said Richardson. "I don't care what it is you just do it, just adjust."
