COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A group of church leaders in North Idaho have filed a lawsuit against Idaho Governor Brad Little and Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen, challenging the constitutionality of Idaho’s COVID-19 “Stay-Home Order.”
Church leaders say they were discriminated against when they were forced to close from about mid-March to mid-April. The lawsuit is part to ensure that something like this never happens again. The plaintiffs are asking that the Governor never close churches again and are demanding the Governor and the Health and Welfare Office award church leaders revenue that was lost while churches were closed.
"It really has to do with equality under the law and under the order. Why are churches prohibited, for example, from what a McDonald's drive through can do? Especially if we are willing to take all the precautions and maybe even more than McDonald's makes?" said Jonathon Krenz who is a Pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church.
Under previous restrictions in Gov. Brad Little's Stay Home order in April, churches were deemed non-essential. Pastor Krenz said in is mind that's a violation of the constitution.
"He didn't make any accommodation for the practice of our religious freedom. Online services are the best we could do but they don't constitute a congregation. Pastor Krenz said.
Pastor Krenz is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit but his emails with Moscow Police Chief James Fry are cited as evidence. The emails detail all the different ways Krenz tried to hold services, everything from "drive-in" church, to doing home visits to individual members. All the requests were deemed a violation of the order by Chief Fry.
Currently, Churches are back open, which Pastor Krenz said was an emotional experience, but COVID-19 is still keeping part of his congregation at home.
"People were in tears, I myself can't tell you how wonderful it feels to be back with my people," he said. "But there are still people beyond my reach that I can't care for other than over the phone and that part is heartbreaking."
To read a copy of the lawsuit, click here.
