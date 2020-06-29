KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Jitterz Espresso says it has closed all of its North Idaho coffee stands temporarily for cleaning and testing procedures after two employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.
All locations were closed as of Sunday, June 28, and Jitterz says it is in the process of getting all of its employees tested for the coronavirus.
"For the safety of our customers and employees, and our transparency, we find it imperative to close immediately and get everyone tested to make sure we can come back strong with negative results," Jitterz said in a Facebook post.
The employees that tested positive worked three days from the time they found out they were exposed, detailing the following shift schedules:
- Saturday, June 20th at Hayden location in the afternoon.
- Sunday, June 21st at Prairie location (all day)
- Sunday, June 21st at Pleasant View location in the morning
- Monday, June 22nd at Seltice location mid morning-mid afternoon.
Jitterz plans to conduct deep cleaning and sanitizing of stands and is aiming to test all employees early this week. The company was notified of the positive results Saturday, June 27 and says no other employees have shown symptoms of COVID-19, but they will immediately seek testing.
"Our goal is to get everyone tested at the beginning of the week and be opened by the weekend if all goes well," Jitterz said.
