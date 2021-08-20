NORTH IDAHO - As Washington implements mask policies for students, colleges in Idaho are doing exactly the same. The president of North Idaho College (NIC) sent a letter, saying starting Monday, students will need to wear multi-layer masks.
The new mask requirement will be in place for at least two weeks. They're required to be worn in hallways, stairwells, open areas, restrooms, elevators, classrooms, conference rooms and offices.
The president said, in the letter, that this isn't desirable but based on information from health experts, is important to staying open this fall.
The president said with the availability of vaccines, they were hopeful they community's COVID-19 experience would continue to improve. However, he said that's not been the case due to the Delta Variant.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the number of COVID-19 patients is ICUs is nearing the record set last December. The number of Idaho patients on ventilators is already higher.
Right now, the state's epidemiologist is estimating 30,000 new cases per week in Idaho by mid-October.
In response to NIC's mandate, they're partnered with the Panhandle Health District and are offering vaccination clinics. The first two will be on Aug. 25 and Aug. 31.