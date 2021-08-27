NORTH IDAHO - After only being in place for four days, the North Idaho College (NIC) mask mandate is no longer in effect.
NIC's Board of Trustees moved to rescind the mask mandate after a majority of members voted to amend college policy, giving the board powers as the final authority on preventative measures for communicable diseases, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
A majority of the board agreed masks are important, and people should wear them, however, they felt requiring them violated people's freedom.
The original mandate was set to last two weeks and would've required students, staff and visitors to wear double-layer face coverings at all times inside college buildings when two or more people were present.