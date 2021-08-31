The North Idaho College's board of trustees (BOT) is meeting in an executive session Tuesday to discuss the president's contract and employment.
According to the CDA Press, the board reviews the three-year NIC president contract on an annual basis.
An executive, closed-session can take place "to consider the evaluation, dismissal, or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student."
Last week, the BOT voted to rescind the college's mask mandate. Last week, a motion to go into executive session to discuss the president's contract failed.
If you're interested in watching the public part of the session, click here. The meeting starts at 4 p.m.