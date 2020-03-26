POST FALLS, Idaho - A North Idaho Girl Scout stood out in the cold Thursday, March 26, to give food to truck drivers.
Haileigh Alban, her mother and her step-dad gave away sandwiches, treats and coffee to every trucker that stopped by the Post Falls weigh station.
"We are giving back to them for helping run our country," said Alban.
Alban said that she has been remembering social distancing by letting the truckers get their own food and staying on the other side of the table.
Alban said that she is happy to give back in any way that she can.
"It's makes me feel good since I am a Girl Scout we are use to giving back, but with this is on a different level," said Alban.
