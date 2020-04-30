COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Five Goodwill stores and donation centers will be reopening to the public on Friday, May 1.
Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest announced Thursday that the locations in Ponderay, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow and Lewiston will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, starting Friday.
"We were relieved to hear Governor Little's plan last week to reopen the state of Idaho, including retail stores in the first phase," President and CEO Clark Brekke said. "Our team has been hard at work preparing our stores with new safety equipment and signage to continue offering a safe and healthy environment for our employees and customers."
Goodwill has installed sneeze guards at all cash registers in Idaho stores. Stores will also be limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to 50 at one time, as well as gently remind customers to maintain social distancing while they shop.
"Just as before the closure in March, our team members will be regularly cleaning and sanitizing high-touch surfaces with a bleach solution, including credit card pads and door handles," Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications Heather Alexander said. "Each store has a designated greeter to sanitize grocery carts and baskets between customers, while also answering customer questions."
Goodwill donation centers will operate as self-serve, no-touch donation sites, which will limit close interaction between staff and donors. All donations will be held in quarantine for 72 hours before being handled by Goodwill staff. Goodwill will also temporarily not be accepting upholstered furniture.
"This is a unique time for all of us. Like most businesses, we have quickly implemented changes to how we operate our retail and donation business, focusing on practical steps to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our team members, customers and donors," Alexander said.
"Our stores are the primary source of support for Goodwill programs, so the opportunity to get back to business is what we need to get back to helping people change their lives," Brekke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.