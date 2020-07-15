KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - People have been quarantined for months now and people have been guilty of getting together with friends. But a North Idaho man is facing charges for disobeying the stay at home order.
Twenty-year-old, Wyatt Taylor, and several other juveniles were underage drinking and having a bonfire on April 30.
This happened when Governor Little's Stay Home order was in effect. The order says among other things, to only leave your home for essential business and do not gather in groups.
That bonfire party clearly violated those conditions.
Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies showed up and issued 16 quarantine citations.
The minors were also cited for minor in possession of alcohol and for possession of drugs.
Taylor was arrested because he violated his probation order.
On Taylor's July 6 court appearance, he plead guilty to possession of paraphernalia and violation of the quarantine order.
"I have problems with immaturity some times and smoke marijuana all the time. I'm getting a little older and it's about time," said Taylor in court.
Court records show that he is facing 32 days in jail for the violation. But he was credited with time he served earlier in the Spring. He will also be serving probation for two years and will be in drug court.
"You are a young man and want to get on with your life. You can get back on track. I wish you well. Give your best effort to drug court. You don't want to keep showing up in court," said Judge Rich Christensen.
