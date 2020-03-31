Coronavirus graphic

PHOTO: An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses

 CDC

All over North Idaho, there are non -profit organizations that need your help with donations to keep first responders and vulnerable populations safe.

The city of Coeur d'Alene now launching #CDATogether. A relief fund that will help those most impacted by the coronavirus. You can donate by texting "cdacovid" to 40403.

The Kootenai County emergency center is accepting donations at the Salvation Army KROC Center.They are looking for donations such as:

  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Paper Towels
  • Sanitizing Wipes
  • Disinfectant Spray
  • Cleaners
  • Safety Eye Wear
  • Forehead or Ear Thermometers
  • 4-8 ounce Spray Bottles
  • Cloth Masks/Homemade Masks/N95/R95/Surgical Facemasks
  • Respirators and Filters

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 1765 W Golf Course Rd in Coeur d’Alene.

