On Friday, the Panhandle Health District reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, which is two cases away from beating the Panhandle's previous single-day increase record.
The largest single-day increase from the Panhandle Health District was on October 20 with 141 cases.
According to the Panhandle Health District, 114 of the 138 cases reported on Friday are from Kootenai County.
The large increase comes a day after the Panhandle Health District voted to pull back the mask mandate in Kootenai County.
The Coeur d'Alene City Council announced on Friday that they will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss a CDA mask mandate.
