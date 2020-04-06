SPOKANE, Wash. - HobbyTown in North Spokane has been keeping busy using its resources to help those on the front-lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and the business' state-mandated closure.
The store says it has been using its laminator to make DIY face shields for nurses at Providence Sacred Heart, giving them away for free.
HobbyTown has reached out to various people commenting on the post, arranging for other local healthcare workers and at-risk citizens to pick up face shields. Employees have also gotten in touch with others who have access to lamination machines, showing them DIY plans for the shields.
