Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Kaslipel Casino and the Kalispel Golf and Country Club will be closed to the public after a recent guest tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure will be for at least two weeks, effective Monday, March 16.
"The Kalispel Tribe of Indians cares deeply about its guests, Team Members and our community," Northern Quest said in a statement. "As conditions are rapidly changing in these uncertain times, we believe it’s incumbent upon all of us to take responsibility for social distancing to protect the health and safety of our community."
Northern Quest was notified Monday that a guest who visited the casino last week on March 9 has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We are working with the CDC and our local health district to investigate this case and take their recommendations for continuing to protect the health of our guests and team members," Northern Quest said.
The Kalispel Tribe will continue paying all team members for the two weeks that they are closed.
Kalispel Linen Services, Market fuel and convenience stations and the Camas Health Clinic on the Usk reservation will remain fully open for business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.