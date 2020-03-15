Nothern Quest Resort and Casino is making changes to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
KHQ received this statement from Northern Quest:
- Northern Quest is following CDC guidelines for businesses and monitoring this rapidly changing situation closely
- Per CDC guidelines, Northern Quest is encouraging all Team Members and guests to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and also to stay home if they have symptoms of contagious illness – including fever of more than 100.4, coughing or shortness of breath
- The housekeeping team is wiping down surfaces in high-traffic areas frequently, sanitizing slot machines, table-top surfaces and poker chips. In addition, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are available in public areas
- Guests can bring their own sanitizer, gloves and/or masks if it makes them feel more comfortable
- The CDC is recommending frequent hand washing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds as the most effective way to prevent the spread of illness. That information is posted in all public restroom areas
- Northern Quest has relaxed its regular attendance policies and is doing everything it can to ensure team members who are experiencing symptoms do not report to work
- Northern Quest has full time emergency medical technicians on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They have implemented new screening questions for guests and team members who report they’re not feeling well and send people home when warranted
- Northern Quest is doing its best to reschedule or cancel all indoor concert events that were scheduled within the next six weeks. If a new date cannot be found, all guests will receive full refunds. More information will be communicated next week.
- Within the next six weeks, Northern Quest does not plan to host any group events with occupancy over 250 people. We are monitoring developments daily and working with groups to reschedule for a later date
- Northern Quest encourages all guests and team members to practice social distancing. We have moved all tables in our dining areas at least six feet apart as recommended. In addition, we are proactively limiting occupancy in our individual dining venues to 250 guests
- As a large business and based on building use and occupancy type, Northern Quest is categorized as a mall. With more than 100,000 square-feet of property, one venue flows into another on our property. We are doing our best to limit crowds as the Governor and CDC recommend
- As one of the largest employers in Spokane County, we are erring on the side of extreme caution, but are doing our best to continue serving the community and allowing our healthy team members to work and earn a living. We understand that is a delicate balance
- Northern Quest has been in collaborative discussion with other local business leaders and Greater Spokane Incorporated and continues to monitor new information surrounding COVID-19 and best businesses practices in this unprecedented time in our country’s history
- The latest information on COVID-19 can be found at the websites of the CDC, WHO and the Indian Health Service
