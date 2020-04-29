AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - After more than a month, Northern Quest Resort & Casino is set to reopen its doors to the public.
Northern Quest will be opening with limited casino hours on Tuesday, May 5. The casino will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily.
"As you're well aware, the whole world has drastically changed in the past seven weeks," a press release from the resort said.
There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitatization procedures in place, increased social distancing measures throughout the property, a phased reopening in some areas and a commitment for everyone to stay home when they have symptoms of illness.
Northern Quest will follow CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing, cleaning and sanitization. All team members who work in direct guest-service areas will be wearing masks as part of their uniforms. Guests are also strongly encouraged to wear masks as much as possible.
Masks will also be provided or available for purchase in the retail area. There will be plexiglass barriers in some areas, floor markers identifying six-foot distancing, staff using gloves where appropriate and hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas.
"While we understand that some people will continue to choose to stay home and self-isolate, others are looking for a place to safely feel a sense of community during these challenging times. In addition, as one of the largest employers in Spokane and Pend Oreille Counties, we have hundreds of Team Members who want to get back to work and make a living to help support their families," the release said.
