SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - NorthTown Mall and Spokane Valley Malls will be reopening on Tuesday, May 26, following temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Both malls say they will be taking the necessary steps to ensure guests have safe and worry-free visits as the county eases restrictions at some businesses in phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start Plan.
The malls say they encourage retailers to open when the mall is, but some businesses may not be ready.
Lists for businesses open at both the NorthTown Mall and Spokane Valley Mall are available. Both malls have curbside pickup available as well.
River Park Square reopened in downtown Spokane Sunday.
