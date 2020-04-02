Northwest Harvest and 2nd Harvest both operate in Spokane with the same goal in mind: feeding Washingtonians in need.
The two organizations work independently of each other, but unprecedented times call for unprecedented action and the two are now joining forces to plead for some relief as food banks potentially face critical shortages.
With businesses closed and workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic, the work of Northwest Harvest and 2nd Harvest is perhaps now more important than ever, but like the rest of us, they have to find ways to adapt and improvise during the outbreak, and that includes working together.
"Of course, Northwest Harvest and 2nd Harvest all see where we could join together for the common good. To do what we do best, but to do it together," Northwest Harvest's Hunger Response Network Specialist for Eastern and Central Washington Connie Spitz said on Thursday.
This week, Northwest Harvest and 2nd Harvest, along with Food Lifeline on the west side of the state, teamed up to ask for immediate emergency funding of $120 million from Gov. Inslee for statewide food distribution. In their letter to the Governor, the coalition estimates that 1.6 million Washingtonians are now at risk of food insecurity, which they say is double the need prior to the pandemic.
"There's a lot of people that need food right now," Matt Ryan from Northwest Harvest said. "We're working to address that. We're partnering with a lot of organizations, including 2nd Harvest to make sure that we all fight this, because there is a huge need and we're trying to make sure people are still fed in this time."
One factor in the recent uptick in need has been attributed to the surge of panic buying at grocery stores, resulting in a decrease of charitable donations by grocery stores by as much as 70 percent.
"I think it's a time where we're all being tested, but I have to take fact that it's reasonable people who are doing the best that they can," Spitz said.
There is relief on the way from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, but that isn't expected to kick in until summer, which the letter to Gov. Inslee says puts us in an immediate danger of a 2 1/2 month long food shortage crisis in Washington, unless action is taken by April 10.
Both 2nd Harvest and Northwest Harvest distribute millions of pounds of food per month in our area and they rely on volunteers to help with that. Northwest Harvest says they are adhering to safe handling practices, sanitizing after shifts and wearing and changing gloves to keep volunteers safe during the outbreak. Older volunteers are understandably staying home more, but Spitz said the younger volunteers are stepping up.
If you'd like more information about volunteering at Northwest Harvest, CLICK HERE.
If you'd like more information about volunteering at 2nd Harvest, CLICK HERE.
If you'd like to donate, Spitz said because of Northwest Harvest's buying power, money is the best way to help out and you can do that from the comfort of your couch by CLICKING HERE.
If you'd like to donate financially to 2nd Harvest, CLICK HERE.
