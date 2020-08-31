SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A local mother is at the end of her rope. She tells KHQ her son is on a ventilator in a Spokane Valley hospital, dying of COVID-19. She wants doctors to try a controversial drug that may help, but claims she was told they won’t do it.
The drug in question is one you have probably heard of, Hydroxychloroquine.
President Trump has spoke of the drug’s benefits with numerous tweets, saying it relieves symptoms and doctors should be using it. However, the FDA says more research is needed.
The mother of 31-year-old Masen Bacon is just hopeful something, anything, can save her son.
“Masen is not good…there's nothing left to do,” Kat Jordan said. “Why not try everything you possibly can?”
Masen has so much life, so many good years still ahead of him, at least that is his mother’s hope.
“This can't be the end,” she said. “I'll turn every stone I can to get him whatever he needs.”
Masen had already been in the hospital for several days, battling another, unrelated illness his mother didn't want to get into, before he got a positive test result. She says she has no idea how he caught COVID-19 while in the hospital.
All she says they do know for certain is that Masen is losing the battle to this virus.
“He's on a ventilator now,” she said. “They are saying now that he is there, it will be hard to get him back off.”
Kat says he is currently sedated, unable to see the crowd of loved ones gathering near the hospital for a vigil Monday afternoon. His mother continues to re-read his last text to her.
“He said, ‘I love you’ and that was it,” she said.
She wants there to be more I love you's in the future. She’s been pleading with anyone she can to please send prayers and positivity to their family. She’s hopeful for miracle in the medical field too.
“I don't care what it is,” she said. “Try something new. He can be a guinea pig for crying out loud. Just try. It's virus, I get that. It's new, I get that. Now is the time to try new things.”
KHQ reached out to MultiCare for a statement. They responded with:
“MultiCare always works collaboratively with families on decisions about care for their loved ones, and we regularly engage with them on options for medical treatment, answering their questions and listening to their concerns. MultiCare offers and provides all appropriate best practices and treatments for patients infected with COVID-19, and our whole care team is dedicated to making sure that families have the information and the support they need. Because of patient privacy, we cannot comment on specific individuals.”
