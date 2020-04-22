SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 40 staff and residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs.
Recent numbers released on the WDVA's website show 25 veterans have tested positive for COVID-19, a number that's increased by one case in 24 hours.
In total, 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. That number has increased by three new cases in 24 hours. More than 100 staff members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
All 78 residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have undergone COVID-19 testing. We reached out to the WDVA about the number of tests still pending, but those figures were not immediately available.
