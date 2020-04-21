The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the Idaho Panhandle remains at zero, while the number of cases has increase to 58.
According to the Panhandle Health District, that's an increase of two cases since Monday, April 20. Of those cases, 54 are in Kootenai County and four are in Bonner County.
There have also been a total of five coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to the Panhandle Health District.
Of the total number of cases, the Panhandle Health District is no longer monitoring 37 of them. A person is no longer monitored when they have stayed home for a recommended period of time, have not had a fever for at least 72 hours, have seen an improvement of other symptoms and have waited at least a week since their first symptoms appeared.
The Panhandle Health District is continuing to urge the public to adhere to Governor Brad Little's stay-home order and practice social distancing strategies.
Additional information and recommendations can be found on the Panhandle Health District's website HERE.
