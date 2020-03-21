The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho has now risen to 42.
Three of those cases were confirmed in Kootenai County. The Panhandle Health District reported the following details about those three cases:
Case 1 (announced 3/19/2020): Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating out of state.
Case 2: Male under the age of 30 from Kootenai County. The individual has been self-isolating since returning from travel and has experienced mild symptoms.
Case 3: Female in her 60s from Kootenai County. She is currently self-isolating and recovering at home. She has experienced mild symptoms as well.
The majority of coronavirus cases in Idaho continue to come from Blaine County, where 21 cases were reported as of Saturday, March 21.
