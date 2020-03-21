The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has grown to 16, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
This total is up from 11 cases that were confirmed on Friday, March 20.
The Spokane Regional Health District is working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with the affected individuals and they will be monitored for fever and respirator symptoms.
The Regional Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of cornavirus through personal preparedness and social distancing.
People most at risk have underlying health conditions, are over the age of 60, have traveled internationally to a high-risk country, were in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus and/or have symptoms such as:
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of Breath
Officials continue to make restrictions such as closing down playground equipment in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus in and around Spokane.
On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee also implored Washingtonians to take the virus more seriously and follow his proclamations to avoid restaurants, bars and other businesses where it could be spread.
