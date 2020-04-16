SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting an additional seven cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.
These new cases bring the countywide total up to 293. Spokane County's death toll remains at 17 with no additional deaths reported on Thursday.
According to the Health District, there have been a total of 55 coronavirus patients hospitalized and 16 remain in the hospital.
The Health District is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of coronavirus through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
Additional resources and information can be found on the Health District's website.
