SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County continues to remain in the single digits.
On Saturday, May 16, the Spokane Regional Health District reported there have now been a total of 398 confirmed cases of the virus countywide. This was an increase of only two cases from the day before.
The total number of deaths associated with the coronavirus in the country remained at 30. As of Friday, SRHD had reported that 73.2% of coronavirus patients in the county had recovered.
The number of new virus cases has remain in the single digits since April 24. As of Friday, only three coronavirus-related patients were hospitalized.
More information and guidelines can be found on the SRHD website
