OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health is reporting more than 3,200 Washingtonians have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number is up from 2,580 confirmed cases earlier this week. The number of deaths has risen to 147 confirmed deaths.
Most of the confirmed cases continue to pop up in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties.
In King County, more than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus, and so far, 109 people have died.
In Snohomish County, 778 people have tested positive, and 16 people haves died.
In Pierce County, 186 people have tested positive, and four people have died.
According to the Washington State Department of Health's website, 46,380 Washingtonians have been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 93 percent of those tests have come back negative.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
