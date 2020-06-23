SPOKANE, Wash. - Another large spike in new COVID-19 cases has pushed Spokane County's cumulative total above 1,000.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported on Tuesday, June 23 that another 53 cases had been confirmed. This brings the county's total up to 1,051 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Tuesday's spike is second only to that of June 5, when 55 new cases were confirmed. It also comes less than a week after 43 new cases were reported on June 19.
The number of virus-related deaths in Spokane County remains at 37 with 109 cumulative hospitalizations. There are currently 14 patients in the hospital. SRHD is reporting that 52.9% of cases have recovered.
SRHD is also reporting that the highest percentage of cases is being reported from the 20-29 age range, with 241 cases or 22.9%. The largest percentage of deaths in the county is being reported in the 80-89 age range with 13 deaths or 35.1%.
