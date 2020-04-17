SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County had risen by five as of Friday morning.
Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz delivered the news in his daily briefing, saying that the total number of cases was now at 298.
Lutz did not specify whether any additional coronavirus-related deaths had been reported in the county as of Friday. But as of Thursday, that total had stayed at 17. He did say that there have been a total of 56 hospitalizations associated with the virus and 16 people remain in the hospital.
Lutz also took the opportunity to address a number of questions his office has been receiving about the virus.
In regard to sanitizing things like money, mail and takeout containers, Lutz said the most important thing is hand washing. If you go to the store, wash your hands when you get home, wash your hands after you put groceries away and wash your hands after you touch surfaces where the virus may be transferred.
Lutz also said that when it comes to cloth face masks, they are to help you from potentially transmitting coronavirus to others. If you're concerned about contracting the virus and are susceptible, you may want to consider use of a different kind of mask. However, Lutz said that PPE should be reserved for health care workers and first responders as much as possible.
Lutz concluded by continuing to emphasize Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy message," saying that its going to take time so we should continue to have patience.
