SPOKANE, Wash. - The Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season on Saturday by reservation only. 

Spokane Riverfront Park posting on Facebook that skating will look a little different due to COVID-19. 

The ribbon is limited to 37 people at a time. 

People will be asked to wear a mask. The ribbon will also have color-coded sections that allow five people per section to help with social distancing. 

Reservations can be made online and are good for one hour of skating. 

