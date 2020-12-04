SPOKANE, Wash. - The Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season on Saturday by reservation only.
Spokane Riverfront Park posting on Facebook that skating will look a little different due to COVID-19.
The ribbon is limited to 37 people at a time.
People will be asked to wear a mask. The ribbon will also have color-coded sections that allow five people per section to help with social distancing.
Reservations can be made online and are good for one hour of skating.
