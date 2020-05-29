SPOKANE, Wash. - The Numerica SkyRide is reopening Friday, May 29, at Spokane's Riverfront Park with revised operating procedures under Washington's COVID-19 guidelines.
The SkyRide is eligible to open under phase 2 of the Washington Safe Start plan, using Governor-issued guidance for gondola operations.
“We are excited to welcome the community back to the Numerica SkyRide with these protocols in place,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks & Recreation. “The roaring river falls are experiencing a beautiful spring runoff, and the SkyRide is the perfect place to view the falls.”
The SkyRide operates daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visitors and staff are being asked to avoid visiting attractions if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to symptoms and follow CDC guidelines.
Additional attractions at Riverfront Park are expected to open in Phase 3 with revised protocols, including the Numerica Skate Ribbon for wheel sports and the Looff Carrousel. The SkyRibbon Café remains closed for the time.
The park’s open space remains accessible for visitors.
A few modifications visitors can anticipate include:
- Only family units will board the same gondola, up to 5 people
- We encourage the purchase of tickets online or via a QR code on site signs; in-person sales will utilize credit cards only
- Guests are advised to follow the Spokane Regional Health District directive to wear a mask indoors and confined public settings, when within 6’ of people from outside your household
- Distancing markers will be placed where lines form
- Frequent sanitation of high-touch points, gondolas, and restrooms
- Staff will wear gloves and masks; sneeze guards will be in place at cashier stations
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available
