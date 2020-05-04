In Spokane County, with the exception of the major outbreak from the Spokane Veterans Home, long-term care facilities have low coronavirus numbers. With just 26 confirmed cases across the remaining 10 homes, nursing homes have come up with new ways to keep their patients safe with "drop teams."
"Drop Teams" are on-call doctors, nurses, and infection prevention specialists that go into facilities and offer medical support. After the first case was reported in Kirkland back in February, nursing homes here had to quickly prepare for how they would handle an outbreak.
Our partners at the Spokesman Review spoke with medical professionals at Multicare Rockwood clinics, who said these "drop-teams" work like swat teams. Almost immediately, the teams can do an assessment on a patient, quarantine them, and put up barriers to prevent the spread of the virus to staff and other people living at the home.
Health officials have worked to get plenty of PPE supplies to nursing homes, and even staff who aren't showing symptoms wear masks to slow the spread. These drop teams are working at five different long-term care facilities in Spokane County, and are expected to stay on-call throughout the summer.
