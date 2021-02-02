A high school principal in Eastern Washington has sent a letter to Governor Jay Inslee asking for an explanation on why some schools in the state are allowed to participate in high school athletics and others aren't.
Jamie Nelson, principal at Odessa High School, recently sent a letter to Governor Inslee after the announcement that two regions in Washington State would move forward into Phase 2 of Washington's Roadmap to Recovery, meaning that high school athletics could return. Nelson believes that isn't fair for students who remain in Phase 1. Odessa, part of Lincoln County which makes it part of the East Region, remains in Phase 1.
"With your re-classification of regions and metric qualifications, I have no idea what to tell my students about when they can compete," Nelson writes, "Please explain to me how you believe the students along the I-5 corridor should be allowed more rights than my students? Covid case rates in our county, are FAR below those of school districts along the I-5 corridor."
KHQ spoke with Nelson Tuesday to find out why she wanted to write the letter to the Governor.
"I think he owes the people of Washington State an answer," Nelson told KHQ's Stephanie Vigil in an interview, "I just need to address them (Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal) and plead to them (for) all students."
Nelson says that she hasn't heard back from the Governor, but she has heard back from the State Superintendent. She says that Chris Reykdal agrees with her.
Here is the letter that Principal Nelson wrote to Governor Inslee in its entirety:
Governor Inslee
Cc’d Superintendent Reykdal and Mick Hoffman WIAA
The announcement last week that placed King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties in Phase 2, allowing their school districts permission to proceed with athletic activities and competitions, stunned me.
Every message that has come from your offices pertaining to schools has preached equity. As I listened to the rationale for those school districts to be permitted to participate and compete, I was astonished at the hypocrisy in your message. There is no rationale for your decision, according to equity.
For the mental health and well-being of ALL students, ALL students in western and eastern Washington, should be able to participate and compete in extra-curricular activities starting Monday.
I am a principal in a small rural eastern Washington town. If you truly believe in equity, then my voice should be heard as well. We have had in person learning since September 1, 2020, as well as many of my neighboring school districts. We have followed the established guidelines and are educating ALL of our students in an equitable manner. Our students and staff have obediently followed the guidelines of mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.
We have been successful. I have been telling my students, who have been waiting for the opportunity to participate in activities, that if they continue to follow the guidelines, they will be permitted to play. With each change of the sport season start dates, my students have grown more and more frustrated; classroom grades are dropping and attitudes are getting hardened and cynical. Depression and apathy are setting in.
With your re-classification of regions and metric qualifications, I have no idea what to tell my students about when they can compete. Please explain to me how you believe the students along the I-5 corridor should be allowed more rights than my students? Covid case rates in our county, are FAR below those of school districts along the I-5 corridor.
I am astounded by the nonsensical nature of your decision and the message that you are sending to ALL students and their families. That message is not one of equity. If you are going to preach equity for ALL students, then I ask that you make your decisions according to your words. I am asking you to open up the opportunity for ALL students in ALL school districts in Washington state to participate and compete in athletics beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 to make it EQUITABLE.
Jamie Nelson
Odessa High School Principal