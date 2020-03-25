Due to the shortage of surgical face masks, the Spokane County of Emergency Management is accepting donations of new sewn face masks on Thursday.
According to the Spokane County of Emergency Management, people can donate the masks Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on the Northeast corner on 404 N. Havana St, Spokane Valley.
They will accept new sewn masks along with any PPE gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, gowns, eye protection, paper towels, toilet paper and household disinfectants.
According to the Spokane County of Emergency Management, all donated items must be new and unused.
