SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Veterans Home is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that the Spokane Regional Health District is calling it the largest cluster of cases in one facility.
One employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while seven employees have tested negative.
On Friday, April 10, the Spokane Veterans Home leadership team consulted with a Multi-Care team, which was provided by the Washington State Department of Health. They reviewed and approved the employee screening process.
The Multi-Care team also recommended that additional tests be done for residents in the same area of the building. Five residents were symptomatic on April 9 and had tests performed. Those results were returned Saturday morning and were all positive.
As of Saturday, there are now 10 new cases bringing the total to 12 and one death. Washington department of public affairs says all residents are currently being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and temperature checks every four hours. They have also increased cleaning throughout the facility and staff have been wearing additional PPE since march 30th.
Residents' families were notified that testing was being done and of the test results. Other residents of the facility and their families have also been notified.
According to medicare, Gov's federal nursing home compare database the Spokane veterans home has been cited for abuse and has a below-average health inspection rating.
After some data digging the latest inspection, which was last year, the facility was cited 23 times for health violations and has been fined more than 108 thousand dollars for problems since 2018.
Washington Department of Public Affairs said the cases were located in one area of the veteran home. Staff is working to prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the facility.
Right now eight long term care facilities in Spokane have reported positive COVID-19 cases. Five of those facilities had more than one case.
In Washington state, there were at least 221 deaths in 137 Washington long term facilities, which includes employees. And more than 2,200 COVID-19 deaths are associated with long term care facilities nationwide.
