You got your COVID-19 vaccine and are excited to tell the world. You decide to post a photo of your vaccination card but officials said the photo puts you at risk for identity theft.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, a vaccination card has information on it including full name, date of birth, vaccination location, and the dates you got it.
The social post is handing over information to someone could use it for identity theft.
Identity theft works like a puzzle, made up of pieces of personal information, with the date of birth being one of them.
The Federal Trade Commission encourages people to share the news in other ways, such as a photo of the band-aid on your arm or the white/orange vaccination sticker.