The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of a certified Spokane County medical assistant after she was charged with promoting prostitution.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, Heather Kemper is charged with engaging in a prostitution scheme with another individual.
Kemper allegedly created a posting on an adult website offering commercial sex services from a victim. The charges said Kemper supplied her victim with heroin and injected the victim with heron without the victim's consent.
The Washington State Department of Health said the victim was allegedly forced to perform commercial sex acts at Kemper's direction.
The Washington State Department of Health said she cannot practice as a certified medical assistant in Washington until the charges are resolved.
