TONASKET, Wash. -- Okanogan County Public Health (OCPH) reported that 11 residents have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Valley Extended Care facility.
The OCPH posted a press release on Facebook confirming the deaths, as well as an additional 32 positive cases among residents. The press release did not give any other information on the deaths, out of respect for the deceased and their families.
The OCPH also reported that two staff members are quarantined from the outbreak as well.
"OCPH sends their heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," said the press release. The 11 new deaths brings the county to 26 confirmed deaths from COVD-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.