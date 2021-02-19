The Panhandle Health District confirmed that a recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine had an allergic reaction to the vaccine on Thursday.
They say the incident happened at the vaccine site at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.
Epinephrine was given to the person suffering the reaction and paramedics were called, that's all the information we have at the moment.
The CDC says the allergic reactions are extremely rare, and are mainly connected to the Pfizer vaccine. Commonly reported symptoms are headache, fatigue, and dizziness.