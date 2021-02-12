The Washington State Department of Health says that more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state since distribution began in mid-December of 2020.
“We are thrilled that 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Washington state," Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH said, "That means hundreds of thousands of people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine." But we have so much more work to do to get everyone not just that first dose, but the second. And until we have millions of people vaccinated in the state, we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, and watch our social distancing.”
DOH says currently, more than 26,000 people are receiving COVID-19 vaccines every day in Washington State. Their target is getting that number up to 45,000 people per day.
DOH also says that more than 30,000 people have been vaccinated at the mass vaccination sites in Spokane, Ridgefield, Wenatchee, and Kennewick.