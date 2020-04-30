SPOKANE, Wash. - As of Friday, April 30, there has been one additional COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County. This brings the total number of deaths up to 22.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz announced the new numbers in his daily briefing Friday morning. There have been seven additional cases confirmed in the county, bringing that number up to 362.
Lutz was also joined by representatives from the city and county Parks and Recreation Departments, who discussed changes that people can expect as fishing, hunting and golfing once again become available.
For instance, golf courses will be scheduling tee times by phone only, twosomes will only be allowed unless a foursome is made up of people who live together and there will be increased cleaning in place.
Anglers are also encouraged to maintain social distancing when hitting the water to take advantage of fishing.
