SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the three Spokane County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 is a parent of a student from Bermiss Elementary.
According to the Spokane Public Schools, the parent is being treated from home.
SPS said no students are currently showing symptoms but they did attend school on Monday and Tuesday. The parent did not enter the school.
SPS said their custodial staff will be thoroughly disinfecting the school.
