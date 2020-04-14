SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Amazon Fulfillment Center is on track to open in late spring or early summer this year with hiring expected to begin in the coming weeks.
In addition, Amazon has announced its intention to hire more than 100,000 new employees throughout the country to meet the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will include more than 3,000 new employees in Washington.
According to an Amazon spokesperson, the new hires in Washington will fill a range of roles including picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations.
The Amazon jobs are geared for people who want to get to work quickly, according to the spokesperson.
"Amazon is committed to the health and safety of our associates, delivery service partners, drivers, employees and customers," the spokesperson said.
Current job listings for the Spokane center can be found HERE.
