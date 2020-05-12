OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Employment Security Department says they are continuing their efforts in ensuring all eligible Washingtonians receive unemployment benefits while the demand remands high during the pandemic.
Since the COVID-19 crisis began, the ESD has paid out over $2 billion in benefits to over 500,000 Washingtonians. While Commissioner Suzi LeVine says the department is proud to have been part of this critical effort and provide benefits for two-thirds of applicants, she knows there is plenty more to do.
LeVine says roughly 57,000 individuals or 7% of applicants have been waiting, some for weeks, for their claims to processed due to being flagged with issues requiring resolution prior to releasing payments.
"These claimants are suffering and they need relief," LeVine said. "That is why today we are launching Operation 100% – an effort to get all benefits to Washingtonians who are eligible for and want to receive them."
The efforts of Operation 100% include some key initiatives, including:
- Continue rapid hiring of staff who can help customers with questions and process claims. We have already tripled these staff but will continue to scale up to meet the incredible need.
- Activate our technology to bulk clear issues and free up payments. This technique applied to certain issues already has helped tens of thousands of customers, and we have identified a number of other areas where technology will help us resolve issues.
- We will increase outbound claims resolution calls and limit inbound phone calls for one week: May 13 to May 20. With 100 calls coming in per second many days, customers are extremely frustrated and staff don’t have time to process claims that have been waiting the longest. We will accept incoming calls for:
- Those, primarily who don’t have online access, applying for benefits via phone.
- Those submitting weekly claims via phone.
- General questions that are not already answered on the website.
- Reports of fraud through our special fraud hotline: 800-246-9763.
The ESD says modifying phone hours will increase the chance of reaching them for those who must apply by phone.
"By doubling down on processing claims in the adjudication backlog and providing radical transparency around our efforts, Employment Security is turning a laser focus to getting all eligible Washingtonians the benefits they need," LeVine said.
The ESD aims to make significant headway on the 57,000 claims in adjudication within two weeks and has a goal to have them 100% resolved of paid by mid-June. There will be weekly progress updates posted on the ESD website.
“Getting through this crisis and getting Washington back to work as the economy reopens is going to take a collective effort, the likes of which we have not seen before," LeVine said. "For the Employment Security Department, that starts with getting money into the pockets of all those who are eligible and want to receive benefits. Applicants should know that the money won’t run out and benefits will be paid retroactively to their date of eligibility – even if they go back to work. We are working around the clock to get these individuals their benefits so they can pay their bills while they stay home and stay healthy.”
