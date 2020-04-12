A local group helped the Easter Bunny visit some homes across the Spokane area and bring a moment of normalcy to families on Sunday.
It started with an idea from Heather Savick. She came up with the idea for Operation Egg Drop last weekend.
"I had just gone out that afternoon and bought a bunch of eggs and fillers to do a couple egg drops for some family and friends," Savick said.
She wanted to share the Easter tradition with more families, and decided to use her position as moderator for the "Helping Spokane County Get Through COVID-19" Facebook group to make that happen. She created a post to explain her idea and to ask for donations of money and eggs.
The idea took off.
Savick said volunteers helped stuff more than 4,000 eggs, then suited up with gloves and masks to drop them on doorsteps across the community. The Easter Bunny assistants ended up making socially-distanced egg hunts a reality for well over 300 kids.
Group creator Ileia Perry said those few minutes of fun do a world of good for families.
"It's been stressful on the adults, too. This whole stay home order, the whole COVID crisis," Perry said. "I think it was a huge relief to these families to know they could have a moment of normalcy, of tradition, to escape."
That sense of relief is a game changer for parents. Spokane Valley mom Marina Madison has seven kids, and they just moved into their new home after being homeless since December. She says seeing her children's joy for Easter is priceless.
"They are very grateful for everything they get," Madison said. "They are always happy with everything they get."
Spokane mom Sierra Foster has two small children. Her little daughter was so excited about egg hunts and the Easter Bunny, and having to tell her he might not come this year broke her heart. She said Operation Egg Drop volunteers made a huge difference for her family.
"She doesn't totally get what it's about yet, but the fact that she gets to do something, and even with everything going on, that it's the start of a tradition," Foster said.
Perry hopes the group she created will continue to impact the community she loves and share hope in this dark time. She recently delivered eggs to Hillyard, and said seeing the families' reactions help keep her going.
"For me personally, that was amazing to be able to deliver to my old neighborhood and see these families relief and joy on their faces," Perry said. "I gave them the eggs [and] it was like a moment of 'we're going to make it thought this.'"
The group is also working on some special surprises for seniors who won't get their traditional graduation celebrations. More information on their projects is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.